Appeal to file case against Sheikh Hasina, 33 others for killing at Hefazat rally

An application has been made for lodging a case against Sheikh Hasina and 33 others for mass-killing at the rally of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in Motijheel Shapla Chattar area on 5 May 2013.

Bangladesh Peoples Party (BPP) Chairman Babul Sardar Chakhari filed the application at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki-al Farabi’s court.

The Magistrate accepted the plaintiff’s statement and directed the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motijheel Thana to investigate the matter and submit the report.