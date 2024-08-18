Appeal to file case against Sheikh Hasina, 33 others for killing at Hefazat rally
An application has been made for lodging a case against Sheikh Hasina and 33 others for mass-killing at the rally of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in Motijheel Shapla Chattar area on 5 May 2013.
Bangladesh Peoples Party (BPP) Chairman Babul Sardar Chakhari filed the application at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki-al Farabi’s court.
The Magistrate accepted the plaintiff’s statement and directed the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motijheel Thana to investigate the matter and submit the report.
The other notable accused in the case are—former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former Prime Minister’s Advisor Salman F Rahman, Defense Ministry Military Advisor Tarek Siddiqui, former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh, former lawmakers Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haque Inu, Awami League Joint Secretary General Mahbubul Alam Hanif, former Textiles Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and IGP Hasan Mahabub Khandkar, former RAB Chief AKM Shahidul Haque, former NSI Chief Ziaul Hasan, former DC Motijheel Division Biplab Kumar Sarker, former Motijheel Police Station OC Omar Faruk, former Ward Councilor Munsur Ahmed, the then Motijheel Police Station Chhatra League President Mahabubul Haque Hiron, Awami League leader Mumtaz Parveen, former Motijheel Police Station OC Farman Ali, National People’s Party Chairman Salahuddin Salu, former Motijheel DC Nazmul Alam, retired Director of Hamdard Group Major Iqbal etc.
The application stated that leaders, members and workers of Hefazat-e Islam Bangladesh took position at the Motijheel Shapla Chattar road with 13-point demand to the then government on 5 May 2013.
Within the next 24 hour from 11:00 pm on the day, the police and army members, with the connivance of the accused, massacred the protesters, innocent madrasa students and passers-by, it said.
They also took the bodies through some city-corporation vehicles and buried those secretly in unknown locations, the application added.
In the complaint, the plaintiff also mentioned that during this time, many madrasa students were murdered and abducted. When their parents went to the concerned police stations to file a case or General Diary (GD), the authorities did not take any case in this regard.