Spanish ambassador visits Prothom Alo office
Expresses concern over the attack, calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice
The Spanish ambassador to Bangladesh, Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru, visited the office of Prothom Alo to express solidarity with the newspaper following the terrorist attack on its premises.
He voiced his hope that an independent and transparent investigation would ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.
The Ambassador stated that, in a democratic society, Spain stands in solidarity with and offers its full support to all media organisations, including Prothom Alo.
On Saturday afternoon, he visited the damaged Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar in the capital, where he inspected the site and enquired about various aspects of the incident.
On the night of 18 December, organised and deliberate miscreant attacks targeted the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
The attackers carried out vandalism and looting and set fire to the buildings of both newspapers. The attacks on media institutions triggered widespread condemnation at home and abroad.
After touring the burnt office of Prothom Alo, the Spanish ambassador said, “I was not in Bangladesh at the time of the terrorist attack on the Prothom Alo office last December, and therefore I could not visit immediately after the violence. Upon my return to Dhaka, I want to express my sincere condemnation of the attack Prothom Alo suffered a few weeks ago, and I would also like to convey to you my solidarity and support along with my appreciation for the work that media do in a democratic society.”
Sajjad Sharif, executive editor of Prothom Alo, welcomed the Spanish ambassador to the newspaper’s office.