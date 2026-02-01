Expresses concern over the attack, calls for perpetrators to be brought to justice

The Spanish ambassador to Bangladesh, Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru, visited the office of Prothom Alo to express solidarity with the newspaper following the terrorist attack on its premises.

He voiced his hope that an independent and transparent investigation would ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

The Ambassador stated that, in a democratic society, Spain stands in solidarity with and offers its full support to all media organisations, including Prothom Alo.