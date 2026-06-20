Measles remains uncontrolled despite vaccination campaign

The national measles vaccination campaign ended a month ago on 20 May. Yet measles remains uncontrolled.

Although deaths have declined, hospitals are still receiving an average of around 1,000 patients every day with symptoms of measles.

Specialists say that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is not acting on their recommendations.

Meanwhile, an internal analysis by the World Health Organization’s Dhaka office indicates fluctuations in the number of suspected and confirmed measles cases.

According to the organisation’s latest analysis, circulated on 9 June, the number of people with measles symptoms and the number of confirmed measles-related deaths declined during the week of 1–7 June compared with the previous week (25–31 May).

However, the number of people attending hospitals with measles symptoms and the number of confirmed measles cases increased slightly.

Professor Pravath Chandra Biswas, director general of the DGHS, told Prothom Alo, “We are observing a downward trend in the number of measles cases. The number of infections in June is lower than that from May. We hope that transmission will decline further by the end of June.”