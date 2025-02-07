26 noted citizens’ statement: Responsibilities of 5, 6 Feb incidents largely falls on interim govt

Twenty six noted citizens expressed their grievances and condemned the demolition of the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

Protesting against the incident, the noted citizens in a statement on Friday said the house was destroyed with complete knowledge of the law enforcement agencies. There is no scope for the government to avoid responsibilities by issuing a statement after the incident had taken place.

They further said the responsibilities of 5 and 6 Feb incidents largely fell on the home adviser and the interim government.

The noted citizens demanded trial of the incidents.