26 noted citizens’ statement: Responsibilities of 5, 6 Feb incidents largely falls on interim govt
Twenty six noted citizens expressed their grievances and condemned the demolition of the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.
Protesting against the incident, the noted citizens in a statement on Friday said the house was destroyed with complete knowledge of the law enforcement agencies. There is no scope for the government to avoid responsibilities by issuing a statement after the incident had taken place.
They further said the responsibilities of 5 and 6 Feb incidents largely fell on the home adviser and the interim government.
The noted citizens demanded trial of the incidents.
“We, the citizens of a civilised country, are extremely distressed, shocked and ashamed seeing how the historic house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32, and other establishments, were set on fire and brutally demolished with bulldozers on 5 February, with complete knowledge of the police and other law enforcement agencies,” the statement of the 26 noted citizens said.
“We don’t know how to condemn this shameful incident. We strongly protest at the incident. We want to demand a fair investigation and trial of the incident, but to whom should we approach?
“The law enforcement agencies either have played the role of a silent spectator or remained inactive; why? Are they paid from the people’s tax money to remain a silent spectator? What’s the meaning of playing the role of a silent spectator when a crime is committed with a preannouncement just in front of them? Isn’t this synonymous with being an associate of a criminal?” the statement read.
“Any kind of mass inciting violence or mob violence would only encourage the activists and supporters and international patrons of fascists to commit sabotage. As the fallen fascist government and its associates have planned many sabotages for the deterioration of the law and order situation, many have also been campaigning at home and abroad saying that there is no rule of law in the country; such acts will only make their points stronger. That is why nothing could be done because of the untrue remarks or instigating speeches of the fallen government’s prime minister that could put question marks for rule of law. There has to be a trial through proper investigation of whatever has been done already,” the statement added.
“The state authority is responsible to provide security to any historic artifact, place or establishment. No historically important house or establishment could be assessed based on who lived at that place at any point in time. The question of providing security does not depend on however this is assessed. This is a part and parcel of civilised culture.”
The statement further said, “There is no relation between showing strength against fascism or autocracy and demolishing the historic house at Dhanmondi 32. Rather, this appeared to the people as a show of mob-inciting terror. This demeans the image of anti-fascist or anti-autocratic movement. This is an extremely concerning issue that the youth whom we believe as the main force of building future Bangladesh, whether any local or foreign evil force is behind to direct a section of that youth along wrong tracks. This is important to investigate.”
Sultana Kamal, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Anu Muhammad, Khushi Kabir, Parvin Hasan, Iftekharuzzamanm Sara Hossain, Subrata CHowdhury, Noor Khan, Zobaida Nasrin, Zakir Hossain, Manindra Kumar Nath, Muktasree Chakma are among the signotires of the statement.