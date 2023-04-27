PM Hasina, Kishida for resolving Rohingya crisis to ensure regional peace, stability

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio have shared the view that protracted displacement of the Rohingyas will lead to increased burden on the host communities and “instability in the region”.

They laid emphasis on realizing a “sustainable, safe, voluntary, and dignified” repatriation of the displaced persons to Myanmar as an ultimate solution to this crisis for peace and stability across the region.

Prime minister Hasina stressed on the need for measures to be taken by the Myanmar authorities to create an environment conducive for the early return of the displaced population, including through addressing the root causes behind displacement, according to the joint statement.