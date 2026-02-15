13 world leaders invited to attend swearing-in of new government

The new government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman is set to take oath next Tuesday. To attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, chief adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus has invited the heads of government of 13 countries including China, India and Pakistan next Tuesday.

A reliable official of the interim government confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Saturday night.

It is learnt that the interim government decided to invite the heads of government of 13 countries after discussions with the policy-level leadership of the victorious party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th national parliamentary election.