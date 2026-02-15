13 world leaders invited to attend swearing-in of new government
The new government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman is set to take oath next Tuesday. To attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, chief adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus has invited the heads of government of 13 countries including China, India and Pakistan next Tuesday.
A reliable official of the interim government confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Saturday night.
It is learnt that the interim government decided to invite the heads of government of 13 countries after discussions with the policy-level leadership of the victorious party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th national parliamentary election.
Diplomatic sources said the invited countries so far include Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet is being arranged at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier, the BNP-led alliance won more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th national parliamentary election, held on 12 February.
The elected lawmakers of the 13th national parliamentary election will take oath on Tuesday (17 February). Chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will administer their oath on Tuesday morning. Multiple sources from the chief adviser’s office of the interim government, the law ministry and the BNP confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.