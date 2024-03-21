Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 115, maximum Tk 2970

The minimum Fitra has been fixed at Tk 115 per head this year while the maximum at Tk 2,970.

An official of Islamic Foundation confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Later, a press release from Islamic Foundation said the national Fitra committee took the decision at a meeting at Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram conference hall on Thursday.

Hafez Mawlana Mufti Ruhul Amin, khatib of the national mosque and president of the committee, chaired the meeting.