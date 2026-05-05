Losses far outweigh the gains for Bangladesh

The reciprocal trade agreement signed with the United States will lead to revenue losses for Bangladesh, force it to purchase goods at higher prices, compel it to align policies with US demands, and oblige it to comply with numerous mandatory conditions.

In contrast, the agreement will expand US trade, enable Washington to steer Bangladesh’s policies in line with its own geopolitical strategy, and require the United States to offer little in return. Overall, Bangladesh stands to gain very little from the deal, while the potential losses are significantly greater.

The reciprocal trade agreement between the United States and Bangladesh (Agreement on Reciprocal Trade—ART) was signed on 9 February, just three days before the national election. At the time, an interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus was in office; a new government headed by Tarique Rahman was formed on 17 February.

On 20 February, the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariff measures. These tariffs had been imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law typically used to address urgent national security threats such as terrorism, sanctions, and wartime situations.

The Court ruled that the US President had exceeded legal authority in imposing the tariffs, stating that a trade deficit cannot be treated as a national emergency to justify such measures. The power to impose tariffs, it noted, primarily rests with Congress.