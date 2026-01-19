Sustainable national development needed, not token success stories: Zaima Rahman

“Security, safety and transport systems, almost everything, have essentially been designed to keep men safe and successful. Women are adjusting themselves within these systems. This world is not only for men to succeed in, it is for women too. So we must step forward.”

These remarks were made by Zaima Rahman, daughter of newly appointed BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman, while speaking at a policy dialogue on Sunday afternoon. She noted that this was her first participation in any policy dialogue.

Zaima Rahman had been living in London with her father for the past 17 years. On 25 December last year, she returned to Bangladesh along with her parents.