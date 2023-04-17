58 markets inspected in three months, all found vulnerable to fire

The Fire Service and Civil Defence department inspected 58 markets and shops in the capital in the first three months of this year. Their observation is all the shopping centres are at risk of fire. Of the 58 markets, nine have been identified as highly risky, while 35 are risky and the remaining 14 are moderately risky.

The nine highly risky shopping centres are – Gausia Market, Barishal Plaza Market in Fulbaria, New Rajdhani Super Market in Tikatuli, Alauddin Market in Lalbagh, Shakil Anwar Tower and Shahid Ullah Market in Chawkbazar, Sharif Market and Masha Katara 22 Market in Sadar Ghat and Rose Nil Teesta Market in Siddik Bazar.

Fire service director (operation) Lt. Col. Tajul Islam released the list at a press conference at the service’s headquarters in the capital’s Kazi Alauddin Road on Sunday. He said, it is fire service’s routine work to assess the degree of fire risk in the markets and shops in the city. But the list of fire prone markets and shops was not updated since 2019 for several reasons including the Covid pandemic. It has resumed. The Fire Service has visited 58 markets in past three months and found all of these markets to be highly risky.