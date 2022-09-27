Govt says, allegations of enforced disappearances investigated

Almost all allegations of enforced disappearances have been reported to the UN Committee of Experts of the United Nations Human Rights Council on behalf of the Bangladesh government.

At the same time, it has been said that if a person is reported missing, the information given by the relatives is subject to proper investigation as the government is determined to rescue the victim.

On behalf of Bangladesh it is also said that the return of the people suspected of the victims of enforced disappearances proved these allegations are not right.

This statement was made by the government of Bangladesh after presenting the latest report of the Expert Committee on Disappearances Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance at the 51st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday morning.