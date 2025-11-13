5 vehicles torched in Dhaka, Gopalganj, 2 other districts

According to the fire service, a bus parked in front of Mirpur DOHS in the capital was set ablaze around 12:15 am. Two fire units brought the fire under control within 20 minutes, but the bus was already burnt out.

At around 2:45 am, a leguna (locally made small public transport) parked in front of Kamalapur Railway Station was set on fire. Several fire units went to the spot and doused the flames.

About the same time, another bus parked in the Rawail area of Tangail was torched. No one was inside the vehicle at the time. Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after.