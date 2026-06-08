Govt must be held accountable over US trade agreement: Anu Muhammad

“This is an elected government. The people elected Tarique Rahman’s government. The people elected Tarique Rahman, yet the country will be run by the United States and the Trump administration? The country will be run by the IMF and by various corporate interests? That cannot be allowed,” Professor Anu Muhammad said.

Describing the trade agreement with the United States as an issue affecting the country’s very existence, sovereignty and security, he said that the document contained more than a hundred provisions detailing the obligations Bangladesh would be required to fulfil.

“From the very first clause onwards, the agreement specifies what Bangladesh will be compelled to do. As for what the United States will do, the document mainly outlines the measures Washington may take against Bangladesh should the latter fail to implement the agreement’s provisions,” he said.

According to Professor Anu Muhammad, a close reading of the agreement reveals that it amounts to a set of instructions issued by the United States.

“Anyone who reads the entire document will understand that it is essentially an American directive. Those who signed on behalf of Bangladesh are, in effect, representatives of the US administration. They have no backbone, no sense of responsibility, and no hesitation in bringing ruin upon the country. A group of traitors signed this agreement,” he stated.