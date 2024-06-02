EU contributes EUR45m to strengthen Bangladesh's social protection system

EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley, said, “I commend the Government of Bangladesh for its efforts to enhance its social protection system, emphasizing its significance within the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) on Decent Work, co-chaired by the EU, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Over the past three years, the EU and Member States have implemented more than 40 active programmes in decent work, social protection, and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Bangladesh, totalling over EUR 500 million. In particular, the EU, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands are collectively funding the new flagship program ‘Advancing Decent Work in Bangladesh’ with a budget of EUR 23 million, aimed at expediting labour reforms aligned with international standards. This effort is crucial for Bangladesh's future application to the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) and sustaining duty-free access to the EU market beyond 2029.”

The Team Europe approach contributes to the EU Global Gateway Initiative, reinforcing engagement with global partners for growth and stability. Bangladesh's strategic location in South Asia, coupled with its economic growth and vibrant society, positions it as a key partner in promoting sustainable development in the region, observed the ambassador.

The Ambassador also underscored that “in the global challenging economic context, the fight against poverty and inequality has become paramount. Social protection is a powerful tool in this battle, safeguarding the most vulnerable segments of the society. It is essential that investments in social protection not only remain steadfast but are boosted. The European Union reaffirms its commitment to supporting Bangladesh in this endeavour and in leaving no one behind.”

The disbursement of this payment comes after a positive decision of the Budget Support Steering Committee of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships in May 2024.