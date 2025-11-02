Six more witnesses testify in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 52 others
Six more prosecution witnesses today testified in three cases filed against 53 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, over irregularities in the allocation of plots in the RAJUK Purbachal New Town Project.
The witnesses are - personal officer of Chief Adviser's Office Mohammad Osman Gani, motor cleaner of that office Uzzal Hossain, sub-registrars Zahidur Rahman and Rafikul Islam, income tax lawyer Hanif Dihidar, and income tax office staffer Abdur Rahim.
Of the six, Osman Gani, Uzzal, and Zahidur testified in the case against 17, including Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana.
Osman Gani, Zahidur Rahman, Hanif Dihidar and Abdur Rahim submitted their depositions in the case against 18, including Sheikh Hasina and her niece Azmina Siddique, while Osman Gani, Uzzal Hossain, Rafikul Islam and Zahidur Rahman testified in another case against 18, including Sheikh Hasina and her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddique.
A total of 65 witnesses have so far testified in the case at Dhaka Special Judge Court-4. Judge Robiul Alam at the end of today's proceedings adjourned the hearing till 9 November.
Proceedings of three more identical cases against 47 people, including Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, are going on at the Dhaka Special Judge Court-5.
Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on July 31 framed charges in those three cases and issued arrest warrants as the accused remain absconding. On the same day, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the other three cases filed in this connection.
Earlier, on 20 July, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib forwarded the matters to the trial courts, noting the accused failed to appear despite court orders.
On 1 July, the court had ordered a gazette notification summoning 100 accused, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
The ACC lodged the six cases between 12 and 14 January, 2025 and filed charge sheets on 10 March.
According to case details, On 14 January, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed a case against eight, including Sheikh Hasina, over a 10-katha Purbachal plot scam. A charge sheet was later submitted against 12.
On the same day, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan filed another case against 15, including Hasina and Joy; the charge sheet named 17.
On 13 January, Salahuddin filed another case against 15, including Hasina, Rehana, Radwan Mujib, Tulip Siddiq, and Azmina Siddiq; the charge sheet named 17.
Another case was filed on that day accusing 16, including Hasina, Tulip, and Azmina; the charge sheet named 18.
Yet another case was filed against Radwan Mujib and 15 others and the charge sheet named 18.
On 12 January, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed a case against 16, including Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul; the charge sheet named 18.