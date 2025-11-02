Six more witnesses testify in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 52 others

Six more prosecution witnesses today testified in three cases filed against 53 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, over irregularities in the allocation of plots in the RAJUK Purbachal New Town Project.

The witnesses are - personal officer of Chief Adviser's Office Mohammad Osman Gani, motor cleaner of that office Uzzal Hossain, sub-registrars Zahidur Rahman and Rafikul Islam, income tax lawyer Hanif Dihidar, and income tax office staffer Abdur Rahim.

Of the six, Osman Gani, Uzzal, and Zahidur testified in the case against 17, including Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana.