S Alam applies again to renounce Bangladeshi citizenship

The National Board of Revenue is investigating Saiful Alam’s assets, while the Anti-Corruption Commission is probing allegations of loan irregularities involving Islami Bank. The ACC has already approved three separate charge sheets against Saiful Alam and 12 others.

Attempts were made through multiple channels to contact Mohammad Saiful Alam for comment regarding his renewed application to renounce Bangladeshi citizenship. Several calls were placed to the phone number listed with Bangladeshi banks as a borrower, but he did not answer. Questions were also sent to the email address available on the S Alam Group website seeking his response, but no reply was received.

Lawyer M Abdul Kaiyum, who represented Islami Bank in the writ challenging the earlier citizenship decision, said Saiful Alam claims to have renounced Bangladeshi citizenship in 2020. If that is true, questions arise as to how he continued to obtain bank loans in the names of various companies as a Bangladeshi citizen until 2023, he told Prothom Alo.

He further alleged that Saiful Alam identified himself as a Bangladeshi citizen in a case involving Islami Bank filed in Chattogram last year, but is now seeking to renounce citizenship in order to avoid liability for repatriating funds moved abroad and to claim legal protections as a Singaporean citizen.

On 3 April, the home ministry sought opinions from seven state agencies regarding the family’s citizenship renunciation application. Letters were sent to the ACC, Election Commission, Department of Immigration and Passports, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Special Branch of Police, National Security Intelligence and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence.

The ministry asked the agencies whether approving the application could create complications for the government, whether there are pending cases against the family, and whether they or their companies hold outstanding loans.

Officials said not all reports have yet been submitted. The government will decide its next steps after reviewing them.