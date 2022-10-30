Edward M Kennedy Jr on weeklong visit to Bangladesh

Edward M Kennedy Jr, son of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy and nephew of late US President John F Kennedy, is on a weeklong visit to Bangladesh from 29 October to 5 November.

Late US Senator Edward M Kennedy was a staunch supporter of Bangladesh’s independence and campaigned for the 1971 Liberation War. He also visited Bangladesh in 1972 after the independence.

The visit of Edward M Kennedy Jr and his family are “mark a milestone in the yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations,” US embassy in Dhaka said in a press release.