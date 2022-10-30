Edward M Kennedy Jr on weeklong visit to Bangladesh

Under the auspices of the US Department of State’s Speakers Programme, Edward M Kennedy will speak at Dhaka University to commemorate the legacy of his father as a staunch advocate for Bangladesh’s fight for independence.
He will also visit the banyan tree his father planted to symbolize the friendship between the United States and Bangladesh.
As a lawyer and advocate for civil rights of individuals with disabilities, he will also deliver a lecture on disability rights at the Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts.
During the one-week visit to Bangladesh, the Kennedy family will meet Bangladeshi government officials, including prime minister Sheikh Hasina and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.
They will also visit various cultural attractions and meet with civil society representatives and US government-sponsored exchange programme alumni, according to the press release.
His accompanying family members include Katherine “Kiki” Kennedy (wife), Kiley Kennedy (daughter), Teddy Kennedy (son), Grace Kennedy Allen (niece), and Max Allen (nephew).
A leading healthcare regulatory attorney for over 20 years, Edward M Kennedy Jr helps healthcare clients identify, understand, and navigate the potential business impacts of key federal and state legislative, regulatory, and reimbursement changes.
He is also a staunch advocate for the self-determination and civil rights of individuals with disabilities.
Edward M Kennedy Jr represents many of the foremost health care investors and entrepreneurs that are transforming the health care delivery system.
His clients also include corporations seeking ways to modernize their policies and practices relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in order to hire more people with disabilities, engage the disability marketplace, and make their organizations more diverse and inclusive.
A paediatric bone cancer survivor and amputee, Edward M Kennedy Jr continues to be an active leader in the movement to expand opportunities for persons with disabilities.
Since June 2017, Edward M Kennedy Jr has served as Chair of the Board of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), one of the country’s preeminent civil rights and public policy organizations dedicated to social reform and equal rights for people with disabilities.
A trusted advisor, Edward M Kennedy Jr counsels employers on best practices and ADA compliance. One of AAPD’s signature programs is the Disability Equality Index (DEI), now the nation’s leading corporate benchmarking tool for disability equality and inclusion.
The DEI scores and tracks businesses on their disability employment, accommodation policies, and socially responsible corporate practices.
From 2015 to 2019, Edward M Kennedy Jr served as a State Senator in the Connecticut General Assembly. During his four-year tenure as a legislator—including appointments as Senate Chair of the Environment Committee, Vice Chair of the Public Health Committee, and Deputy Majority Leader for the Democratic Caucus—he authored and led the successful passage of more than 70 new laws expanding environmental protection, disability rights, home and community-based care, value-based purchasing, provider network reforms and price transparency, mental health parity implementation, and access to treatment for individuals with substance use disorders.
Edward M Kennedy Jr lectures worldwide on health care policy and disability law, and is a Member of the Council on Foreign Relations. His writings have appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, USA Today, Newsweek, The Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, and numerous other publications.