US citizens in Bangladesh asked to exercise caution ahead of nat'l polls

The US embassy in Dhaka has advised all of its citizens living in the country to exercise caution ahead of the next general election to be held before or during January 2024.
The embassy in press release came up with this emergency message on Sunday titled 'Demonstration Alert'.
In the release, the embassy asked US citizens to practice vigilance as the demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.
That's why, they are asked to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings, review personal security plans, remain aware of the surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates, it added.
It further read the rallies of political parties and other election-related activities have already commenced. Political rallies and demonstrations may be held with increasing frequency or intensity as the general election draws nearer.