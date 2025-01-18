BBS survey: 65pc people want local govt polls first  

As many as 65 per cent of people want local government elections before the next parliamentary polls, according to a recent survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In contrast, different political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), are insisting that the national elections should be held earlier than the local government. According to them, local government polls might be a priority to the people since they have been deprived of citizen services in absence of elected representatives. But this perception is not realistic in the current perspective.