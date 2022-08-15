‘People go missing in Bangladesh for three reasons’

The UN high commissioner for human rights has also been informed that law enforcing agencies have dug up the truth by challenging the missing people’s list provided by Odhikar.

The meeting sources said the UN Human Rights Council also asked about the reasons for not renewing human rights organisation Odhikar’s registration.

The home ministry said in this regard, there were various allegations against Odhikar including not disclosing information of foreign donations to the NGO bureau. The ministry said Odhikar didn’t apply for registration renewal.

In reply to questions about, if there are no incidents of enforced disappearance in the country, then why would the relatives demand to the government for the return of enforced disappearance victims year after year and why would the enforced disappearance day be observed, the home minister told newspersons at the secretariat in the afternoon that these are done with an ulterior motive.

Those, who observe these days, are well aware of the missing persons’ hideouts. If someone disappears on purpose, it takes quite a long time to find them out. If the law enforcement agencies detain someone, they present the person before the court within 24 hours, the home minister claimed.