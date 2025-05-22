BSF pushes in 105 persons over the border at six districts

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed in at least 105 people, including women and children, across various border points in six districts of Bangladesh.

These incidents occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the districts of Cumilla, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Moulvibazar, Khagrachhari, and Feni. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained these individuals immediately.

According to the BGB, most of those pushed back were women and children. The majority of the adults had been living in India and working there in various capacities. Legal procedures are underway following their initial interrogation.