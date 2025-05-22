BSF pushes in 105 persons over the border at six districts
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed in at least 105 people, including women and children, across various border points in six districts of Bangladesh.
These incidents occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the districts of Cumilla, Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Moulvibazar, Khagrachhari, and Feni. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained these individuals immediately.
According to the BGB, most of those pushed back were women and children. The majority of the adults had been living in India and working there in various capacities. Legal procedures are underway following their initial interrogation.
Panchagarh
Early morning today, Thursday, BSF pushed in 21 individuals, including women and children, across the Joydharbhanga border in Sadar upazila of Panchagarh. Among them were 14 children and adolescents, 6 women, and 1 young man.
Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Badruddoza, commander of the Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion, confirmed the incident around 10:45 am today. Citing initial interrogations of the detained individuals, he said that the 21 people were detained yesterday afternoon by Indian police in the Gujarat area. They had been living in India for a long time, with the adults working there in various jobs.
Yesterday, they were first transported by plane and then by bus to the border area, where they were handed over to the BSF. BSF personnel then took them to the border and forcibly pushed them into Bangladesh.
Lalmonirhat
Late last night, 20 individuals were pushed into Bangladesh from India through the Gatiarbhita border in Patgram upazila. Among them were 11 women, 7 children, and 2 men.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patgram police station, Mizanur Rahman, said that the detained individuals stated they had been imprisoned in India for 20 to 25 days. Later, Indian police brought them to the border and forced them across into Bangladesh. As the detainees claimed to be Bangladeshi nationals, their documents are currently being verified.
Moulvibazar
At dawn today, the BSF pushed back 7 individuals through the Muraichhara border in Kulaura upazila. Among them were 2 men, 2 women, and 3 children. Later in the morning, they were detained by the BGB from the Tutbari Bazar area of the upazila.
Abu Taher, commander of the Muraichhara BGB camp, said that the BSF pushed them into Bangladesh early in the morning in the heavy rain. The individuals claimed to be residents of Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district. They had been working as labourers at a brick kiln in India. After initial verification, they will be handed over to the police.
Feni
Since midnight until early morning today, Thursday, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed back 39 individuals into Bangladesh through various border points, including Fulgazi in Feni. The BGB 4 Feni Battalion and BGB 10 Cumilla Battalion, responsible for border security in those areas, detained the individuals.
According to BGB sources, early this morning, the BSF pushed 24 people from six families into Bangladesh through the Jashpur border in Chhagalnaiya upazila and the Khejuriya BOP in Fulgazi upazila. Upon receiving information from local residents, members of the BGB and police detained them. Additionally, 13 more individuals were detained at other points along the Fulgazi border.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulgazi police station, Mohammad Lutfur Rahman, said that the BGB handed over 27 detainees at the border to the police station. They are currently in police custody, and higher authorities have been informed of the matter.
OC Nazrul Islam of Chhagalnaiya police station stated that the 12 individuals detained by BGB at the Chhagalnaiya border have been handed over to the police through the Upazila Nirbahi Officer. The 12 detainees are residents of Haryana state in India. They are currently under the supervision of Chhagalnaiya police, and arrangements for their food are being made. Further steps will be taken as per the instructions of higher authorities.
Cumilla
BSF pushed in 13 people across the Cumilla border. At around 4 am today, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained these 13 individuals, including women, men, and children, near the Golabari border area of Adarsha Sadar upazila in Cumilla. Lieutenant Colonel Mir Ali Ejaz, commander of the Cumilla Battalion (10 BGB), confirmed this.
According to BGB sources, at around 4 am, the BSF illegally pushed 13 people, including women and children, across the Golabari border in Adarsha Sadar upazila, Cumilla. A patrol team from the 60 BGB detained them during their illegal entry into Bangladesh. Among them were 3 men, 3 women, and 7 children. In preliminary questioning, they stated that the BSF had pushed them into Bangladesh.
Lieutenant Colonel Mir Ali Ejaz, commander of the Cumilla Battalion (10 BGB), stated in a press release this afternoon that a total of 52 Bangladeshi nationals were pushed in under cover of darkness across the Cumilla and Feni district borders. Among them were 19 men, 15 women, and 18 children and adolescents. All 52 were detained during their illegal entry into Bangladesh. Preliminary interrogation revealed that they were pushed in by the BSF. Their identities are currently being verified. After verification, they will be handed over to the respective district administrations.
Khagrachhari
The BSF pushed back five people, including children, across the Ramgarh border in Khagrachhari. They were detained by the BGB early this morning (Thursday).
In preliminary questioning, the detainees stated that they had worked as laborers at a brick kiln in Haryana, India. They were tied up and thrown into the Feni River near the Sabroom border in Tripura state, India, late at night. They entered Bangladesh at dawn.
Ismat Jahan, Officer-in-Charge (acting) of Ramgarh upazila, told Prothom Alo that the five individuals have been temporarily placed in a room at Ramgarh Government High School. Considering humanitarian grounds, the upazila administration is providing them with food. The BGB, upazila administration, and Ramgarh police station are working together on the matter. Further details will be provided after investigation.
Earlier, on 7 May, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed back 27 people through Shantipur in Matiranga upazila, 15 through Taindang, and 30 through Logang border in Panchhari upazila, Khagrachhari.
(Report assistance by correspondents from Cumilla; Panchagarh; Khagrachhari; Patgram, Lalmonirhat; Juri, Moulvibazar; and a correspondent from Feni)