Law and order has visibly improved in past 6 months: Home Minister
The country’s law and order situation has visibly improved over the past six months of the current government, but more time is required to strengthen it further in line with public expectations, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday.
The Home Minister made these remarks to journalists on Monday afternoon after a meeting of the committee formulating recommendations regarding the report of the "Bangladesh Judicial Service Pay Commission, 2025" at the Ministry of Finance in the Secretariat. Later, this information was provided in a press release from the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“We have completed only six months. During this period, we have carried out many reforms and you have seen several commendable initiatives by the law enforcement agencies,” Salahuddin said.
He said various initiatives and programmes taken and implemented by the government during the past 180 days have received public appreciation.
According to the minister, the government has taken several initiatives and public welfare programmes during its first 180 days in line with the roadmap announced by the prime minister.
He said the government has faced a series of global and domestic crises since assuming office but has dealt with them efficiently and successfully.
Referring to the global fuel and gas crisis caused by the war in the Middle East, Salahuddin said the government did not immediately raise fuel prices in Bangladesh despite the impact being felt worldwide.
To protect farmers during the Boro season, the government suspended price hikes for nearly a month and subsequently decided on a tolerable adjustment, he said. During the period, fuel prices had almost doubled in the global market and neighbouring countries, according to the minister.
Salahuddin said the longstanding gas and energy crisis inherited from the previous government can not be resolved overnight.
The government is working on a sustainable, long-term plan to address the crisis, he said, adding that ensuring primary energy supplies is essential to attract global investors, expand trade and business and maintain production.
He said a decision has been taken to establish a land-based LNG terminal at Matarbari after the prime minister visited the Matarbari deep-sea port.
The government has also taken initiatives to establish multiple floating storage and regasification units to address disruptions in gas supply caused by frequent mechanical problems at the existing floating terminals operated by Summit and Excelerate Energy, he said. Surveys are currently under way to select suitable locations, he added.
The minister said new gas exploration activities have begun both onshore and offshore to reduce dependence on imports. A sustainable solution to the crisis would be achieved within the next few years, he said.
Highlighting social security and public welfare measures, Salahuddin said the government has approved and implemented an historic decision to waive agricultural loans of up to Tk 10,000 at its first cabinet meeting.
The government is also distributing Family Cards and Farmer Cards, while monthly honorariums are being provided to religious officials and imams and muezzins of different faiths, he said.
The government has also taken several welfare measures, including providing social and state recognition to athletes and cultural figures, he added.
As chairman of the National Procurement Committee on food security, Salahuddin said the government’s sound policies and timely decisions has helped build a strong and secure food reserve in the country.
A consolidated report on the overall progress achieved by various ministries during the government’s first 180 days will be officially published soon by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing or the respective ministries and departments, he said.