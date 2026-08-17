Law and order has visibly improved in past 6 months: Home Minister

The country’s law and order situation has visibly improved over the past six months of the current government, but more time is required to strengthen it further in line with public expectations, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday.

The Home Minister made these remarks to journalists on Monday afternoon after a meeting of the committee formulating recommendations regarding the report of the "Bangladesh Judicial Service Pay Commission, 2025" at the Ministry of Finance in the Secretariat. Later, this information was provided in a press release from the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs.