All quotas to remain, govt can change ratio

The main part of the High Court verdict that declared the circular abolishing quota in government jobs illegal was published on Thursday afternoon.

About the publication of HC verdict, deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The main part of the High Court verdict has been published.

The Appellate Division on Wednesday ordered the parties involved in a writ petition on quota system in the government jobs to maintain status quo. 7 August has been set for hearing. The verdict of the High Court will not be effective."

On 4 October 2018, the public administration ministry issued a circular canceling the quota from ninth to 13th grade (Class I and II) in government jobs.

Challenging the legality of the circular, in 2021, seven children of freedom fighters, including Ohidul Islam, filed a writ with the High Court.

After the final hearing, the High Court bench of justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Khizir Hayat declared the rule “absolute” on 5 June.