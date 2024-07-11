HC verdict published
All quotas to remain, govt can change ratio
The main part of the High Court verdict that declared the circular abolishing quota in government jobs illegal was published on Thursday afternoon.
About the publication of HC verdict, deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The main part of the High Court verdict has been published.
The Appellate Division on Wednesday ordered the parties involved in a writ petition on quota system in the government jobs to maintain status quo. 7 August has been set for hearing. The verdict of the High Court will not be effective."
On 4 October 2018, the public administration ministry issued a circular canceling the quota from ninth to 13th grade (Class I and II) in government jobs.
Challenging the legality of the circular, in 2021, seven children of freedom fighters, including Ohidul Islam, filed a writ with the High Court.
After the final hearing, the High Court bench of justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Khizir Hayat declared the rule “absolute” on 5 June.
The High Court said this verdict will not obstruct the defenders to change quota and increase or decrease the ratio in the said grades. The defenders have freedom to fill the vacant posts from the merit list if quota is not filled in in any public examination.
Senior lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury stood for the writ petitioner in the High Court.
About the verdict, speaking to Prothom Alo, he said all quota has to be maintained as per the verdict.
The Appellate Division ordered to maintain the status quo. As a result, this verdict is not being implemented now.