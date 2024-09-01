Chief adviser to attend UNGA, foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain confirms
Chief adviser of the Interim Government professor Dr Muhammad Yunus will be attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month. However, his visit will be brief, said foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain today, Sunday.
"However, the date of chief adviser’s departure has not been finalised yet," he told reporters at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.
The adviser noted that professor Dr Muhammad Yunus's tour to New York will be brief. Hossain said that he will be discussing the chief adviser’s engagements at the UNGA with him before the trip.
The foreign affairs adviser also indicated that Dr Yunus may participate in a limited number of sideline meetings while in New York. In response to a question about Sheikh Hasina's status in India, Hossain advised journalists to direct their inquiries to Indian authorities.
Regarding bringing back Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh, Hossain reiterated that the government would act in accordance with the legal process if required.
About the recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with India, including those in the railway sector, Hossain emphasised that MoUs are not legally binding and that there is always room for review to protect national interests.