Chief adviser writes to Volker Türk to investigate incidents of rights violation

“It also discussed wider areas – including civic space, the need for truth, justice, healing, reparation and reconciliation, and other human rights approaches to the reform process – in which our Office could provide sustained support.”

Volker Türk warmly welcomed the announcement of Bangladesh’s accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

He also welcomed the establishment of a five-member national commission of inquiry to determine the whereabouts of individuals forcibly disappeared allegedly by law enforcement agencies.

Ravina Shamdasani told the briefing that the issue of enforced disappearances has a long and painful history in Bangladesh, on which the UN Human Rights Office and UN human rights mechanisms have advocated robustly. “We stand ready to support the Commission in its work, which should be in close consultation with victims and their families and in line with international human rights standards, including the guiding principles for the search for disappeared persons.”

“The UN Human Rights Office looks forward to supporting the interim government and people of Bangladesh at this pivotal moment to revitalise democracy, seek accountability and reconciliation, and advance human rights for all the people in Bangladesh,” she reiterated.