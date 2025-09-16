Supreme Court helpline: 3,000 calls seeking service and to lodge complaints

A case-related file connected to a physician’s writ petition could not be found in the relevant High Court section. After searching for nearly six months without success, he contacted the Supreme Court’s helpline. He was advised to submit a written application. Within just 10 working days of submitting it, he was able to locate the missing file.

That physician from Sylhet, Mokhlesur Rahman considers the “helpline” to be a commendable initiative. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday night, he said, “Without the helpline, I might have suffered much more hassle. This service is proving to be a great help to people.”

The Supreme Court administration launched the helpline for the first time on 26 September last year, following the July mass uprising, under the directive of Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. The aim was to make services for litigants more accessible.