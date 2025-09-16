Supreme Court helpline: 3,000 calls seeking service and to lodge complaints
After the July mass uprising on 26 September last year, the Supreme Court administration launched a helpline service for the first time ever.
A case-related file connected to a physician’s writ petition could not be found in the relevant High Court section. After searching for nearly six months without success, he contacted the Supreme Court’s helpline. He was advised to submit a written application. Within just 10 working days of submitting it, he was able to locate the missing file.
That physician from Sylhet, Mokhlesur Rahman considers the “helpline” to be a commendable initiative. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on Monday night, he said, “Without the helpline, I might have suffered much more hassle. This service is proving to be a great help to people.”
The Supreme Court administration launched the helpline for the first time on 26 September last year, following the July mass uprising, under the directive of Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. The aim was to make services for litigants more accessible.
In almost a year, there have been 186 calls related to irregularities, bribery, negligence of duty, delays in service, and misconduct. Another 61 calls demanded action against officials and employees of various ministries, departments, and branches.
In addition to the Supreme Court helpline, similar services have now been introduced separately in 64 district courts and 8 metropolitan sessions judge courts as well. Supreme Court officials say litigants throughout the country are receiving different information and services this way.
Bribery, negligence, misconduct
According to information from the Supreme Court administration, the helpline received 61 calls regarding action against officials and employees of various ministries, directorates, and branches. However, as these complaints fell outside the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, the helpline officials advised complainants to approach the appropriate forums.
In total, the helpline received 186 complaints relating to irregularities, bribery, negligence, service delays, and misconduct. Of these, 96 complaints concerned delays in receiving legal services. After verification, measures were taken both to ensure services for complainants and to hold the responsible officers and staff accountable.
The remaining 90 complaints involved irregularities, bribery, negligence, and misconduct, say sources from the Supreme Court. Among them were five against judges of the High Court Division, 32 against district court judges, one against staff of the Appellate Division, six against High Court Division staff, 37 against district court staff, and nine against lawyers. Necessary legal action was taken in response after due verification.
Seventy-four-year-old Ramzan Fakir from Khulna, who benefitted from the helpline, told Prothom Alo over the phone that his son had been acquitted in a case by the High Court.
However, his release was being delayed as the case documents had not reached the prison. After contacting one of the helpline numbers and submitting an immediate application, the documents were promptly sent from the court to the prison, and his son was freed.
Expressing his gratitude, Ramzan Fakir said, “I didn’t know them, had never seen their faces, yet with just one phone call, the help I received is something my family and I will never forget. We are forever grateful to the Chief Justice.”