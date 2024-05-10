Child helpline 1098 receives highest calls for child abuse in 2023

A 17-year old orphan girl from Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram lives with the family of her maternal uncle. Some miscreants picked her from street and gang raped her in last October. The victim tried to commit suicide. Later her uncle called at 1098 (national child helpline number) at the suggestions of the neighbors. The child helpline authorities contacted the local social welfare officer and officer-in-charge of the local police station. Police later arrested four persons involved with rape.

The Child Helpline 1098 run by the Department of Social Services received the highest number of calls regarding incidents of child abuse last year. In 2023, the helpline number received a total of 15,785 such calls which is almost double compared to 8,021 calls in 2022. The officials involved with the helpline said it never received so many calls relating to child abuse since it began its journey.

Guardians or children make calls to this number seeking remedy of torture, legal assistance, physical and mental health issues and so on.

A grocery shop owner in Satkhira’s Tala upazila called the helpline to report that a 13-year old child worker of his shop was being beaten by the owner of a nearby shop. The helpline authorities informed the local union parishad chairman, members and police station’s OC. They reached the spot, rescued the minor boy and admitted him to hospital. Later the shop owner apologized and gave a bond to the police about not doing such an act again in future.