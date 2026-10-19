Calling resignation news a ‘rumor’, what messages did Ishraque send through the night

Ishraque Hossain has said that he will announce his resignation as State Minister for Liberation War Affairs on Monday (19 October) afternoon. He made the announcement on his verified Facebook page shortly after 8:30 am today, Monday.

However, on Sunday night, after Prothom Alo reported that he had been directed to resign, Ishraque Hossain repeatedly described the report as a ‘rumour’ in Facebook posts and WhatsApp audio messages. His press officer also issued a rebuttal, calling the report false and misleading.

In a voice message sent to a WhatsApp media group at 9:08 am today, Ishraque said, "At 2:00 pm at the Press Club, through a press conference, I will announce the final decision conveyed by the Honorable Prime Minister."