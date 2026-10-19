Ishraque Hossain to announce resignation as state minister at 2pm

State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain has said he will announce his resignation from the post.

He made the announcement in a post on his verified Facebook page shortly after 8:30 am on Monday, saying he would announce his resignation at 2:00 pm.

In the post, Ishraque Hossain wrote, “Today at 2:00 pm, I will make a final announcement of my resignation as state minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at the National Press Club and face the journalists, Insha’Allah.”