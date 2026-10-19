Ishraque Hossain to announce resignation as state minister at 2pm
State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain has said he will announce his resignation from the post.
He made the announcement in a post on his verified Facebook page shortly after 8:30 am on Monday, saying he would announce his resignation at 2:00 pm.
In the post, Ishraque Hossain wrote, “Today at 2:00 pm, I will make a final announcement of my resignation as state minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at the National Press Club and face the journalists, Insha’Allah.”
He also wrote, “I saw some people celebrating in their Facebook posts. I hope that if the need for a movement or struggle arises in the future, they will be inspired by nationalist ideals, return home from abroad and join it.”
“This time, I will work against drugs with a hundred times more enthusiasm, not as a member of parliament or state minister, but as a BNP activist, Insha’Allah,” he added.
Ishraque also wrote, “The cleanliness campaign will be intensified further. I will be able to visit various districts to strengthen the organisational capacity of the Projonmo Dal across the country.”
“Not minister, but drug eradication! Drug eradication, drug eradication!,” he added further.
Multiple senior sources close to the government said on Sunday that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had instructed State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain to resign from the Cabinet.
After a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon, the prime minister summoned Ishraque and reportedly instructed him to resign.
On Saturday, Ishraque Hossain led an anti-drug drive in Gendaria area of the capital, brandishing a firearm. People accompanying him were also carrying weapons.
After a video of the incident spread on social media, it triggered widespread discussion and criticism. The incident also caused unease and discontent within the BNP and the government.
What did Ishraque do with a firearm?
On Saturday afternoon, Ishraque Hossain, the member of parliament for Dhaka-6, went on an anti-drug drive in the Dayaganj Ghuntighar rail-gate area near Gendaria Railway Station in the capital.
A video posted on his own Facebook page shows him getting out of a vehicle, raising a firearm and shouting, “Catch them...” Someone standing beside him can be heard saying, “I’ll shoot you dead.”
At the time, the state minister’s bodyguards ran towards several people to apprehend them. One of the bodyguards kicked a young man. Several people can be heard saying, “Sir, I haven’t done anything. I’m a poor man, sir.”
Another video shows the detained individuals being handed over to the police. Alongside the state minister’s two personally appointed bodyguards, Toffazzal Hossain and Lavlu, a government-appointed bodyguard was also present at the scene.
The bodyguards appointed by Ishraque were also armed. In some parts of the video the pistol in Ishraque’s hand was blurred, but it was clearly visible in other parts. The identity of the person who threatened to shoot has not been established.
The incident raised questions about whether a state minister could conduct an anti-drug drive while openly brandishing a firearm.
Under Article 25 of the Home Ministry’s 2025 policy on the issuance, renewal and use of firearms licences, a licensed firearm may be carried and used for self-defence, but it must not be displayed in a manner that could cause fear or annoyance to others.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is investigating the incident involving Ishraque’s display of a firearm. At a press conference at the DMP’s media centre on Sunday, Detective Branch chief Shafiqul Islam said the deputy commissioner of the Wari division had been assigned to investigate.
The authorities are examining whether any laws were breached. If evidence of a violation is found, action will be taken against those involved.
Claims he raised firearm in self-defence
Amid criticism over the firearm incident, Ishraque Hossain issued a statement on his verified Facebook page on Sunday. He claimed he had gone there to take part in a social campaign against drugs. The programme had been organised through a joint decision by the police and local political and social leaders, he said.
Misti resigned earlier
Before Ishraque was instructed to resign, BNP reserved-seat lawmaker Ferdousi Ahmed Mist ihad to step down after people close to her were linked to controversial activities.
On 25 September, Radda health centre in Mirpur, in the capital, was attacked and looted, and its building was demolished. Several local BNP and Jubo Dal figures known to be close to Misti were implicated in the incident.
The incident caused unease within both the government and the party, and questions were raised about Misti’s political responsibility. She, however, denied any involvement in the attack and vandalism.
Following instructions from Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, Misti submitted her resignation to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on 1 October. Parliament Secretariat subsequently declared her seat vacant.
Within two and a half weeks of Misti’s resignation, the prime minister has now instructed State Minister Ishraque Hossain to leave the Cabinet over the firearm incident. In both cases, the resignation instructions came after actions that embarrassed the party and the government.