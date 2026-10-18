Ishraque’s firearm controversy: Unease and discontent within BNP, govt
Cabinet members and officials at the PMO expressed embarrassment, questioning why a state minister felt compelled to take up arms and lead a raid himself instead of mobilising the administration to combat illicit drugs.
Stepping out of his vehicle, he brandished a firearm and began shouting. Someone beside him was heard exclaiming, “I will shoot you dead.” This action by Ishraque Hossain, the State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, during an anti-narcotics drive, has sparked unease and discontent both within his own party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and inside the government.
Cabinet members and officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressed embarrassment, questioning why a state minister felt compelled to take up arms and lead a raid himself instead of mobilising the administration to combat illicit drugs.
The incident occurred on the very day Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conducted visits across the capital, inspecting hospitals, educational institutions, and government residential areas.
Figures within the party and government believe that the positive momentum generated by the Prime Minister’s day-long inspections was largely overshadowed by Ishraque’s conduct.
A senior BNP leader noted that the entire Cabinet would have to share responsibility for such behaviour from a state minister.
Prothom Alo spoke with 10 individuals on condition of anonymity, including members of the BNP Central Executive Committee, ministers, and several PMO officials. While none objected to the necessity of anti-narcotics measures, all expressed concern over the state minister’s method of operation.
A member of the BNP Central Executive Committee told Prothom Alo that the matter had not remained merely an individual issue for Ishraque; it had embarrassed both the prime minister and fellow cabinet colleagues.
“The cabinet must take responsibility for such conduct by a state minister,” the leader stated.
Figures within the party and government believe that the positive momentum generated by the Prime Minister’s day-long inspections was largely overshadowed by Ishraque’s conduct.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has ordered an investigation into the armed raid. Speaking at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday afternoon, Detective Branch (DB) Chief Shafiqul Islam announced that the Deputy Commissioner of the Wari Division had been entrusted with the probe, assuring that legal action would follow if any breach of the law is identified.
Ishraque Hossain, however, defended his actions as part of a “social resistance” against drugs.
In a statement issued today, Sunday, he claimed he had briefly brandished the weapon in self-defence due to fear of an imminent attack, adding that the firearm in question was legal and licensed.
What Ishraque was doing with firearm during the raid
The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon near the Dayaganj Ghanti Ghar railway gate, adjacent to Gandaria Railway Station in the capital.
Video footage of the event was published on Ishraque’s official Facebook page, showing him alighting from his car and shouting while brandishing a handgun. Someone beside him could be heard saying, “I will shoot you dead.”
Accompanied by his associates, they moved towards several individuals near the railway line to apprehend them, during which one of Ishraque’s bodyguards was seen kicking a youth.
This sequence of events drew strong objections from a top leader of the BNP’s Dhaka City South unit. Requesting anonymity, he told Prothom Alo that undertaking an armed anti-narcotics drive is not the duty of a Member of Parliament or a Minister.
Their role, he emphasised, is to assist the administration. Asking, “Why should anyone perform a function outside their jurisdiction?”, he added that the incident had damaged the image of both the party and the government.
Party and government insiders feel that despite good intentions, the state minister’s conduct rendered the effort controversial. Public discourse has shifted away from the necessity of eradicating drugs toward his brandishing of a weapon and the behaviour of the people who were with him.
Defending his initiative on Saturday, Ishraque cited complaints from local residents and the spread of narcotics in the area, pointing to limitations faced by law enforcement.
He maintained that he went there out of a sense of obligation and accountability to the public as their representative.
Nevertheless, party and government insiders feel that despite good intentions, the state minister’s conduct rendered the effort controversial. Public discourse has shifted away from the necessity of eradicating drugs toward his brandishing of a weapon and the behaviour of the people who were with him.
While the video posted on State Minister Ishraque Hossain’s Facebook page had the pistol blurred out, clear images of the firearm remained visible in certain segments of the clip.
Controversy on the day of the PMs inspection
Between 9:10 am and 1:41 pm on Saturday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman toured various areas across the capital. Over nearly four and a half hours, he visited 13 locations—including hospitals, educational institutions, government quarters, and hawker-free footpaths in Mirpur-10—inspecting cleanliness and public services while issuing directives to the relevant authorities, setting deadlines ranging from seven days to two weeks for improvements.
A cabinet member who accompanied the prime minister during these visits told Prothom Alo on Saturday night that he felt the prime minister’s achievements throughout the day were ruined by Ishraque’s actions. He admitted that he personally felt embarrassed and annoyed.
An important government official echoed similar sentiments, stating via phone on Sunday morning that while Ishraque’s intentions against drugs were commendable, his reckless approach was concerning.
The official also noted that the state minister’s controversial actions had marred an otherwise excellent programme conducted by the prime minister.
The senior BNP executive committee member made a similar observation. He stated that the behaviour of a state minister had cast a shadow over the prime minister’s efforts and embarrassed the entire cabinet amidst ongoing initiatives to establish government accountability.
Ishraque’s defense
Amid mounting criticism, Ishraque issued a statement on Sunday claiming that as they approached a temporary drug den, a group of 30 to 35 individuals advanced aggressively toward their motorcade shouting threats. Sensing an imminent attack, he and his official security members briefly raised their weapons strictly for self-defence, lowering them once the situation normalised.
The leader, who maintains regular contact with the diplomatic community, spoke on condition of anonymity, stating he believed the photos and videos circulating in media and on social platforms had already caught the attention of foreign embassies in Dhaka.
In his statement, the state minister highlighted previous initiatives undertaken to curb the drug trade locally, including steps to set up a permanent police outpost and address manpower shortages.
He maintained that he participated in the social resistance programme based on prior discussions with the police as well as local political and civic leaders.
However, coordination with law enforcement prior to arriving at the scene remains unclear. Although Ishraque claimed to have held prior discussions with the police, he told news media on Saturday that he had called for police support 10 minutes after reaching the location.
Masud Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the DMP’s Wari Division, informed newspersons on Saturday that the state minister had not notified the police in advance and that they learned of the matter only after the event.
Consequently, despite broad agreement on anti-narcotics initiatives, questions persist over whether proper coordination took place prior to this specific raid.
Questions have also arisen regarding the manner in which the firearm was displayed, in addition to its legality. Section 25 of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ 2025 Guidelines on Firearms Licensing, Renewal, and Usage stipulates that while licensed weapons may be carried for self-defence, they must not be displayed in a manner that causes alarm or annoyance to others.
The police investigation will examine whether any legal violations occurred during the incident. DB Chief Shafiqul Islam affirmed that appropriate legal measures would be enforced based on the probe’s findings.
For figures within the party and government, however, the incident is both about legal issues and the expected standards of conduct for a cabinet member. They stressed that if there are administrative shortcomings in combating drug trafficking, a state minister has the authority to intervene administratively. Taking up arms to personally conduct a raid not only highlights administrative gaps but also invites serious questions regarding his role.
Concerns over diplomatic image
Ishraque is also a member of the BNP’s International Affairs Committee. A prominent leader of the BNP Central Executive Committee expressed deep concern over the impression these images and videos of an armed raid might create among foreign diplomats regarding the party and the government.
The leader, who maintains regular contact with the diplomatic community, spoke on condition of anonymity, stating he believed the photos and videos circulating in media and on social platforms had already caught the attention of foreign embassies in Dhaka. The member voiced concern that diplomats would view such conduct by a cabinet member in a highly negative light.
Meanwhile, on social media, calls for Ishraque’s removal from the cabinet have emerged alongside widespread criticism. In response, the state minister posted an update on his Facebook page Saturday evening, declaring that operations would continue until the Dhaka-6 constituency is completely freed from drugs, adding that no quarter would be given even if members of his own party were involved in illicit trades.
Nonetheless, insiders within the party and government emphasise that taking a firm stance against narcotics and taking law enforcement duties into one’s own hands are entirely distinct matters.
While the police investigation will determine the legal aspects of the weapon display, concerned individuals maintain that the state minister’s actions have damaged the image of both the party and the government, with several expecting disciplinary action to follow.