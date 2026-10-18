Ishraque’s firearm controversy: Unease and discontent within BNP, govt

Stepping out of his vehicle, he brandished a firearm and began shouting. Someone beside him was heard exclaiming, “I will shoot you dead.” This action by Ishraque Hossain, the State Minister for Liberation War Affairs, during an anti-narcotics drive, has sparked unease and discontent both within his own party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and inside the government.

Cabinet members and officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressed embarrassment, questioning why a state minister felt compelled to take up arms and lead a raid himself instead of mobilising the administration to combat illicit drugs.

The incident occurred on the very day Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conducted visits across the capital, inspecting hospitals, educational institutions, and government residential areas.

Figures within the party and government believe that the positive momentum generated by the Prime Minister’s day-long inspections was largely overshadowed by Ishraque’s conduct.

A senior BNP leader noted that the entire Cabinet would have to share responsibility for such behaviour from a state minister.