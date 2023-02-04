Some people spreading propaganda over new curriculum: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said major changes have been brought in the learning method and evaluation through launching the new curriculum, reports UNB.

"A section of people has been spreading falsehood and propaganda deliberately about the new curriculum and some mistakes in textbooks getting no other issues against the Sheikh Hasina government," she said.

She made the remarks while talking to journalists after inaugurating the 'Intra schools and madrashas athletics competition' at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in the town in the morning.