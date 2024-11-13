SAD wants to keep interim govt under pressure

The Students Against Discrimination (SAD), a student platform that led the recent mass-uprising, has begun raising questions about different decisions of the interim government.

In a similar fashion, the Jatiya Nagarik Committee, an organisation of ‘conscious citizens’, has been expressing concerns over different activities of the current government.

In particular, they did not welcome the recent appointments of two advisers, and even went to the extent of public criticism and street demonstrations.

The SAD leaders vented anger through street programmes, while the Nagarik Committee issued a statement criticising the appointments. All these developments gave rise to a question about a potential conflict between the two entities and the government.