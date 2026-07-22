Why did the initiative to reduce vehicle expenses for govt officials fail?

The Finance Ministry took an initiative to reduce the maintenance expenses for vehicles purchased with interest-free loans for government officials from Tk 50,000 to half.

However, facing strong objections from the administration, this decision had to be reversed within a week.

Questions have now arisen within the government as to why such an initiative was taken and why it had to be withdrawn.

The Finance Ministry's initiative to reduce vehicle maintenance costs has put the government in an uncomfortable position and created a debate within the administration.