Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday announced prize money to all the players of the Bangladesh Women Football Team to be provided upon her return home from the US, in recognition of clinching the maiden title of the SAFF Women's Championship, beating Nepal by 3-1 goals, reports BSS.

The prime minister is now in New York to attend the 77th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

Sheikh Hasina also declared to provide houses to the women football team players who required homes.