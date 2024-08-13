RMP commissioner, Rangpur DIG sent into forced retirement
Md Maniruzzaman, the commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP), and Abdul Baten, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the police’s Rangpur range, have been sent into forced retirement.
During their duty, Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, was seen to have been shot dead by the police in broad daylight during the quota reform protests.
The home ministry’s public security division issued two separate gazette notifications in this regard, saying that the decisions were taken in public interest and will take effect immediately.
The notices were issued as per the president’s order under the Section 45 of Public Service Act 2018.