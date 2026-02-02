Failure to control mobs will affect election: TIB

Speaking about the origin of mobs, the TIB executive director stated that mob violence in Bangladesh began from within the government. The first instance of mob violence occurred at the Secretariat, the country’s administrative centre. The forces outside the government that are now engaging in mob violence became empowered after the creation of mobs at the Secretariat. As a result, the moral foundation of the government has also weakened.

Iftekharuzzaman expressed hope that there would be no further killings centering the election. He said that there should be no more election-related violence. However, the risk of violence is not limited only to the 12 February election; it may also persist for several days afterward. The government is well aware of this risk and has full authority and capacity to take action.

However, the TIB executive director expressed concern due to Bangladesh’s past electoral history. He said that lessons must be learned from previous elections to prevent violence this time.

Iftekharuzzaman also expressed concern regarding the post-July accountability process. He said that journalists have been detained after being indiscriminately implicated in cases on allegations of involvement in killings during the July movement. How much of this action taken against them on allegations of abusing their professional position constitutes justice, and how much constitutes revenge—this question remains. As a result, questions also remain as to how possible and acceptable it will be to identify the real perpetrators and collaborators of authoritarianism and bring them under accountability.