About 80pc of judicial reform programme implemented: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today said nearly 80 per cent of the judicial reform programme announced earlier has already been implemented.

“Almost 80 per cent of the judicial reform programme has already been executed. I hope the remaining steps will also be implemented with the cooperation of the government,” the Chief Justice said.

He was speaking this evening as the chief guest at a discussion titled “July Uprising: Judicial Reforms” organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at its auditorium.

He stressed the need for completing the process of ensuring full institutional autonomy of the judiciary, enhancing transparency in its functions, maintaining discipline in the conduct of judicial officers, and extending the reform process to every court across the country.