About 80pc of judicial reform programme implemented: CJ
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today said nearly 80 per cent of the judicial reform programme announced earlier has already been implemented.
“Almost 80 per cent of the judicial reform programme has already been executed. I hope the remaining steps will also be implemented with the cooperation of the government,” the Chief Justice said.
He was speaking this evening as the chief guest at a discussion titled “July Uprising: Judicial Reforms” organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at its auditorium.
He stressed the need for completing the process of ensuring full institutional autonomy of the judiciary, enhancing transparency in its functions, maintaining discipline in the conduct of judicial officers, and extending the reform process to every court across the country.
Refaat Ahmed said the judiciary is working relentlessly to restore its full independence and discipline, adding, “The judiciary must serve the people with fairness, courage and integrity.”
Expressing optimism over the establishment of an independent secretariat for the Supreme Court, he said, “One of the most important proposals before the government is to set up a separate secretariat for the Supreme Court. If implemented, this will further strengthen the constitutional separation of powers and independence of the judiciary.”
The Chief Justice said the credibility of the judiciary largely depends on the fairness of judicial appointments. He termed the activation of the Supreme Judicial Appointment Council a historic step, as it has introduced a collegium-based system that ensures transparency and participation in judicial recruitment.
SCBA President Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon presided over the discussion, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, Bangladesh Bar Council Vice Chairman and senior lawyer Zainul Abedin, Gono Forum Executive President and senior lawyer Subrata Chowdhury, and BNP Law Affairs Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal also spoke.