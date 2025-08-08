Brother of martyred journalist Turab resigns from NCP post in Sylhet
Abul Ahsan Jabur, joint coordinator of the Sylhet District Coordination Committee of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has resigned from his position. Jabur is the elder brother of journalist ATM Turab, who was martyred in police firing at Bandar Bazar in Sylhet city during the mass uprising of July last year.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 11:45 pm yesterday, Thursday, Jabur confirmed his resignation. He stated that due to family and personal reasons, he had been unable to contribute adequate time to the organisation. As a result, he submitted his resignation to the district’s chief coordinator.
In his resignation letter, Jabur wrote: “I, the undersigned, am a member of the Sylhet District unit of the National Citizen Party and joint coordinator of the district committee. Due to being occupied with personal and family matters, I am unable to devote time to party activities. Therefore, continuing in my position does not align with the new political arrangement. For this reason, I am voluntarily stepping down from all positions within the party. As of today, I am resigning organisationally.”
When contacted regarding Jabur’s resignation, NCP Sylhet District Chief Coordinator Nazim Uddin Shahan told Prothom Alo at around 11:00 pm yesterday, “He has informed us verbally about this matter, but we have yet to receive anything in writing. Therefore, it cannot yet be said that he has resigned. However, we will be sitting with him soon to discuss the matter.”
Earlier, on the night of 18 June, the NCP announced a 31-member Sylhet District Coordination Committee and a 21-member Metropolitan Committee.
The committees, signed by the party’s central committee member secretary Akhtar Hossain and chief organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, were published on the NCP’s verified Facebook page. In the announced district committee, Jabur was appointed as joint coordinator.