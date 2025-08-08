Brother of martyred journalist Turab resigns from NCP post in Sylhet

In his resignation letter, Jabur wrote: “I, the undersigned, am a member of the Sylhet District unit of the National Citizen Party and joint coordinator of the district committee. Due to being occupied with personal and family matters, I am unable to devote time to party activities. Therefore, continuing in my position does not align with the new political arrangement. For this reason, I am voluntarily stepping down from all positions within the party. As of today, I am resigning organisationally.”

When contacted regarding Jabur’s resignation, NCP Sylhet District Chief Coordinator Nazim Uddin Shahan told Prothom Alo at around 11:00 pm yesterday, “He has informed us verbally about this matter, but we have yet to receive anything in writing. Therefore, it cannot yet be said that he has resigned. However, we will be sitting with him soon to discuss the matter.”