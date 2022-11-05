Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC

Awal said that the EC has only observed 51 closed centres, while a committee has been constituted to analyse the remaining 94 centres' CCTV footage at Gaibandha-5.
"They will report within seven days. Then a coordinated decision will be taken," he said.
EC's additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, who headed the committee, submitted the report to EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.
The EC suspended the election because of "widespread malpractices" on the election day on 12 October.
It also extended the deadline for holding any fresh election to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat by three months, or till 20 January, 2023.
While there was no concrete decision over if a new election will be held, the EC said that the deadline has been extended to follow the rule of 90 days in holding an election after a seat falls vacant.
Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and deputy speaker of the parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on 22 July, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by 20 October, 2022.