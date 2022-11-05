Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Saturday that a comprehensive decision will be taken within seven days after a full investigation involving the cancellation of voting at Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat, reports UNB.

He said that the initial investigation by a committee appointed by the election commission was partial, and they need a full investigation to reach a final decision.

The CEC made the remarks in response to reporters' questions while monitoring the by-election vote in Faridpur-2 constituency on Saturday morning.