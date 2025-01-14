Reform commission draft recommends bicameral parliament with 505 seats

Additionally, the commission will propose changes to the fundamental principles of the existing constitution. The Constitutional Reform Commission is finalising its proposals and is in the final stages of its work. It plans to submit its report to the interim government’s chief advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, on Wednesday.

Apart from the Constitutional Reform Commission, the Electoral System, Anti-Corruption, and Police Reform Commissions are also set to submit their reports on Wednesday.

This information has been confirmed to Prothom Alo by representatives from the respective commissions.

The remaining two commissions formed in the first phase - the Judiciary and Public Administration Reform Commissions - are scheduled to submit their reports by the end of this month.

Sources indicate that the reform commissions will propose several fundamental changes within their respective domains. Their recommendations will fall into two categories: those that can be implemented in the short term and those requiring a longer timeline.

However, implementing some of the recommendations will require constitutional amendments. Since there is currently no parliament, these constitutional amendments cannot be enacted until a new parliament is formed through elections.

Once the interim government receives the commissions’ reports, it will initiate a dialogue with political parties. These discussions are expected to begin later this month. If consensus is reached on the reform proposals and their implementation, the dialogue may result in a roadmap or outline, according to individuals familiar with the matter.