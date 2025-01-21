Ordinance: SC judges to be appointed through independent council
The government has promulgated a judges appointment ordinance, with a provision of an independent council for appointing judges in the Supreme Court. Other notable initiatives include introduction of a separate secretariat for the judiciary and a permanent attorney service.
Law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul made the disclosure at a press briefing at the secretariat in the afternoon on Tuesday.
According to him, the ordinance introduced a ‘supreme judicial appointment council’ with six members – chief justice as the head, two justices from the Appellate Division (one retired and one serving), two High Court judges, and the attorney general.
Explaining the process, Asif Nazrul said the council will collect the names of potential candidates, while there will also be a scope for any individual or lawyer to propose or apply for the positions. The council will carry out primary screening and interview the candidates before proceeding towards further steps.
The adviser hoped that all future appointments will be made through the newly introduced council. In favour of the initiative, he argued that during the previous regime, the Supreme Court was a key tool of human rights violation, repression, harassment, and other legal predicaments.
The previous governments used to appoint inefficient judges in the Supreme Court under political considerations, leaving no scope for the people to avail justice. In line with the aspiration for justice, the judicial council aims to ensure a transparent and accountable process for appointing judges in the Supreme Court, he added.