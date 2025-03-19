Did Protik Group chair stage ‘Tk 7.3b remittance drama’ to whiten money?

A businessman brought home Tk 7.3 billion as remittance or expatriate income from abroad taking advantage of tax exemption and cash incentives. After National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abdur Rahman Khan revealed this information at an event on Monday, a lot of discussion and criticism followed. However, the NBR chairman did not disclose the identity of the businessman or how he brought so much money.

After the NBR chairman's statement, it was found out that the incident happened four years ago. Not Tk 7.3 billion, but the businessman in question brought Tk 7.21 billion from China as expatriate income. The businessman is a taxpayer in Dhaka's Tax Zone-5. He is a small businessman. The businessman showed this huge amount as wage earners' income in his tax documents. Since there is no tax on expatriate income, he did not have to pay any tax on the money brought from abroad. On the contrary, he took cash incentives. But the issue just did not end here.