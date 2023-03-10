Momen seeks member states commitment to implement BIMSTEC FTA

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday called upon the member states for greater commitment to implement the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of BIMSTEC as early as possible.

He urged this while addressing the Nineteenth BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting (MM) held virtually in Bangkok, Thailand.

Delegations from all member states of BIMSTEC joined the meeting.

In his deliberation, Momen reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to the BIMSTEC process and emphasised that BIMSTEC member states need to work together to realise the huge untapped potential of the region.