I boycott DUCSU: Umama Fatema
Independent Student Unity panel’s Vice President (VP) candidate Umama Fatema has boycotted the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
She declared this in a Facebook post shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday amid the announcement of the results in the DUCSU elections.
In her Facebook post, Umama Fatema wrote, “Boycott! Boycott! I have boycotted DUCSU.”
Calling the DUCSU election a “completely shamelessly rigged election,” Umama Fatema wrote, “After 5 August, the Dhaka University administration has gifted shame to the nation. The administration is loyal to the Shibir.”
Voting for the DUCSU election took place on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The announcement of results began at various centers around 1:30 a.m. At several centers, it was observed that candidates of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir–backed panel were about to win. In this situation, Umama Fatema posted her statement on Facebook.