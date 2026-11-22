Twenty-one factories in Savar upazila of Dhaka have been shut under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act. The provision stipulates that workers will not receive wages for the period of closure under the “no work, no pay” rule.

In addition, the authorities of 15 factories have declared holidays after workers reported to their workplaces but did not perform any work.

Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, provided the information in a text message at around 1:30 pm today, Sunday.