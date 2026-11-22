RMG sector
21 factories in Savar shut under ‘no work, no pay’ rule
Twenty-one factories in Savar upazila of Dhaka have been shut under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act. The provision stipulates that workers will not receive wages for the period of closure under the “no work, no pay” rule.
In addition, the authorities of 15 factories have declared holidays after workers reported to their workplaces but did not perform any work.
Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, provided the information in a text message at around 1:30 pm today, Sunday.
He said 21 factories in Savar and Ashulia had been shut under Section 13(1) of the Labour Act. The authorities of two other factories had declared general holidays for today. Although workers reported to their factories in the morning, 15 factories had declared holidays by noon as they did not carry out any work.
The situation in Savar and Ashulia has arisen amid the ongoing workers’ movement, which includes demands for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, among other issues.
However, workers at most factories are continuing their work peacefully. No protests were reported anywhere between the morning and 1:00 pm today.
Members of law enforcement agencies have been deployed at various factories and key locations to maintain law and order.
Leaders and activists of workers’ organisations believe that the overall situation in the industrial areas of Savar and Ashulia is considerably more normal than it was over the past few days.
They also said that production was continuing at many factories despite their being listed as closed. Some factories that had announced holidays in the morning were resuming production around noon as the situation became more favourable.
Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, told Prothom Alo that workers at several factories had informed him that, although notices announcing holidays under Section 13(1) had been displayed outside their factories, production had resumed as the overall situation was favourable.
At some factories, he said, production had continued even after holidays were announced in the morning, including through overtime work. The situation was considerably better than in previous days.