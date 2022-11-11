MSF demands fair, neutral probe

Police recovered the hanging body of the accused, Sujan Mia, 35, from the washroom of Raipura police station on Wednesday around 10:00 am. The body was found hanging from the ventilator of the washroom, with the shirt he wore.
Sujan Mia, son of Majibur Rahman of Raipura municipal area, allegedly stabbed and killed his wife, Lovely Akhter, 30, early on Sunday. He was arrested on Monday night from Atroshi area in Faridpur sadar upazila. Police were supposed to question him on remand from Wednesday morning.
The police station sub-inspector (SI) Aminul Islam said Sujan spent a restless night on Tuesday. Then he went to the washroom in the morning, but didn’t come out for a long time. A woman saw his body hanging from the ventilator when she went there at around 10:00 am to deliver food. Later, police took him to the Raipur health complex where the on-duty physician declared him dead.
The MSF release said the statements about the death of the accused cannot be credible in any way. It is being said his body was recovered from the washroom. Many people are kept detained there. So, it is quite impossible that nobody would sense the incident.
As the district police formed the three-member probe body, the concerned authorities will have to be cautious to ensure the fair investigation. As per the constitution, the state is responsible for protecting the detained accused in custody. Therefore, the legal action will have to be taken promptly against the persons responsible after the fair investigation is carried out, the release added.