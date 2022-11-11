MSF demands fair, neutral probe

The MSF release said the statements about the death of the accused cannot be credible in any way. It is being said his body was recovered from the washroom. Many people are kept detained there. So, it is quite impossible that nobody would sense the incident.

As the district police formed the three-member probe body, the concerned authorities will have to be cautious to ensure the fair investigation. As per the constitution, the state is responsible for protecting the detained accused in custody. Therefore, the legal action will have to be taken promptly against the persons responsible after the fair investigation is carried out, the release added.