Ambassador to stay away from Tokyo during PM's Japan visit, ministry secretary sent to coordinate

During Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to Japan from 26 to 29 October, Bangladesh's Ambassador to Japan, Md Daud Ali, will not be staying in Tokyo. It has been decided to keep him in Dhaka.

For diplomatic matters and overall coordination during this time, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Bilateral Affairs), Md Nazrul Islam, has been sent to Tokyo with special responsibilities.

This information was confirmed to Prothom Alo by a high-level government source on Thursday afternoon.

According to diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Tokyo, Nazrul Islam arrived in Japan yesterday.

During the visit, he will be responsible for bilateral monitoring and diplomatic aid while staying in Tokyo.