Forged documents used for kidney transplant: Probe body

Forged documents were used by the kidney recipient and the donor to facilitate the first ever kidney transplant operation at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Super Specialised Hospital, revealed an investigation.

The investigation committee said both parties have accepted that they have forged documents. The National ID card, succession certificate and marriage certificate provided to the hospital were all fake.

The investigation, however, found no one from the hospital involved with the forgery and recommended further investigation to identify the brokers.

The first ever kidney transplant at the BSMMU Super Specialised Hospital happened on 17 July, the university administration had announced in a press release. The press release said that Sujan Roy, 42, from Pirojpur received the kidney from his younger brother Sushen Roy, 31.