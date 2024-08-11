Police must join work by Thursday or be deemed unwilling: Home advisor
The home affairs adviser to the interim government, M Sakhawat Hossain, said police members who have not yet joined office must join workplace by Thursday or else they will be deemed as reluctant to do the job.
M Sakhawat Hossain, also former election commissioner, made the remark while replying to a query by journalists at the secretariat.
He came to the secretariat for the first time on Sunday after being sworn-in as advisor to the home ministry.