Khaleda Zia’s janaza held
The funeral prayers of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia have been held. The janaza began at 3:03 pm on Manik Mia Avenue today, Wednesday.
A massive crowd of people gathered to take part in the prayers. The janaza concluded at 3:05 pm.
Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the funeral prayers of Khaleda Zia.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman arrived at the janaza venue and requested everyone to pray for his mother.
Addressing the large crowd present at the janaza, Tarique Rahman said, “Please pray. May Almighty Allah grant her Jannah.”